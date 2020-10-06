Shawnee Heights school district votes in favor of new learning plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee Heights Unified School District met Monday night and voted to adopt a new learning plan starting Oct. 26, with a 4-3 vote.

The plan consists of a hybrid learning model for grades 7-12 and a four day in-person week for Pre-Kindergarten through 6th grade. Wednesday will serve as a full remote day for all students.

Families will be allowed to switch their students between full remote learning and the four day in-person option. All other safety components of the USD 450 “Back-to-School” plan will remain in place.