LECOMPTON, Kan. (KSNT) - With Christmas just around the corner, the Historic Lecompton Museum decided to get into the holiday spirit just a bit early.

The museum has roughly 120 Christmas trees up for guests to enjoy as they move from exhibit to exhibit. In the past, the museum has had closer to 200 trees on display but has had to scale back its efforts this year due to the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.