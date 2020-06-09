Shawnee Heights selects board members for Back to School Task Force

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee Heights School District appointed two board members on Monday to its Back to School Task Force.

Lauren Tice Miller and Erica Price will serve on the task force dedicated to coming up with plans to combat the pandemic upon returning to school. The Kansas State Department of Education will release guidelines for schools on July 10th and the task force will begin after that.

“That’ll be a group of board members, administrators, parents, and a couple of students who get together, break down into various teams or committees as a subset of that task force and come up with individual plans for all of the “what ifs” in terms of returning to school,” Shawnee Heights superintendent Dr. Martin Stessman said.