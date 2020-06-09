Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center prepares for reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The sights and sounds of summer are back as Shawnee County pools prepare to open with changes.

Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center is one of the pools ready to reopen soon under the governor’s guidance starting with cleaning.

“We are going to do a disinfection policy this year where we have a swim break every hour on the hour,” aquatics supervisor David Allacher said. “Once we get everyone out we will start disinfecting the slides and the rails from the top down and on the bathrooms we’re hitting every 30 minutes.”

The pool is open to the public June 22, but swim lessons and fitness classes are currently in session. Underwater trampolines that stand six feet apart are included in those fitness classes in order to ensure social distancing. North Aquatic Center is currently the only facility in the nation to offer Aqua Jump.

“Each person gets their own underwater trampoline,” assistant aquatic supervisor Sharlie Petersons said. “And we do moves that reflect a core workout, cardio, and muscle strength all in one.”

Peterson also said 30 minutes on the aqua trampoline is equal to two hours of walking in terms of exercise.

