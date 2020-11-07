Shawnee & Riley county health departments explain different coronavirus testing strategies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Kansas and as the state passes 93,000 cases and approaches 1,100 hundred deaths, counties across Northeast Kansas are not immune.

Shawnee County is the biggest county in KSNT News’ viewing area and the health department is reporting its biggest increase in cases over the last week since the pandemic started. Riley County is our second largest and is also seeing a big surge in cases but the resources available for each county determine how they can serve people living there.

Officials at the Shawnee County Health Department reported 331 new cases last week, their largest jump yet. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino is worried about the holiday season here, it will get worse before it gets better.

“Keep it small, I mean really small,” said Pezzino. “My rule of thumb up until last week was no more than 10 people and they should be close family.

Meanwhile, The Riley County Health Department is taking a proactive approach for the holiday season. Last week they reported 115 new coronavirus cases and once a week they provide free testing to anyone in the public, whether you are showing symptoms or not.

Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs said they can have anywhere from 200 to 500 people come through the clinic each week, and they are catching cases with around 5% of the tests come up positive.

“It’s a good indication of what’s going on in our community,” said Gibbs. “I think it gives us a clear picture of what’s going on in our community.”

Gibbs said they are able to pull this off with the help of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the National Guard. They are the ones actually doing the work on these testing days.

In Shawnee County, you still have to show symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who was positive to get a coronavirus test. Linda Ochs with the health department said they don’t have the ability to do more testing right now.

“Our reason that we haven’t done that is because we are at capacity so we are able to test twice a week,” Ochs said.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Pezzino agreed, saying he doesn’t think testing everyone who wants one is helpful at this time.

“The system is already taxed enough and stressed enough that we don’t need to add tests that have marginal value,” Pezzino said.

However, Riley County’s Health officer doesn’t agree. She said the extra free testing gives people peace of mind and also helps the county find cases they otherwise wouldn’t have, so they can quarantine and warn people they came into contact with.