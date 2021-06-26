Shelter-in-place issued for third day in a row at Country Stampede, airshow

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Concert-goers and airshow viewers were asked to shelter in place shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday due to weather.

This is the third day that Country Stampede fans were asked to seek shelter.

To receive alerts if you’re at either event, text “STAMPEDE21” or “AIRSHOW21” to 888777. A text alert sent just after 3 p.m. said to wait for an announcement on the status of tonight’s shows.

Stick with KSNT on-air and online for updates as they come in. You can also receive weather alerts to your phone with our KSNT Storm Track Weather app.