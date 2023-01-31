SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Topeka men are in custody and facing charges following a burglary in Shawnee County on Monday.

Deputy Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies were dispatched shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 to the 8000 block of Southeast Berryton Rd. after being told about a suspicious vehicle. Another deputy originally spotted the vehicle in the 5800 block of Southeast Berryton Rd. It was later found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Marion County.

The two men, Nickolas L. Trester, 31, and William J. Morrissey Jr., 57, both of Topeka, were taken into custody, according to Deputy Christian. Trester was charged with burglary, theft from a building, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle without registration and no vehicle insurance. Morrissey Jr. was charged with burglary and theft. Both men violated their probation and incident remains under investigation.