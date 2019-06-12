Sheriff asks public to be vigilant for children left in cars

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - So far this year, 11 children have died of heatstroke after being left in their cars.

The most recent was a 3-month-old girl from Rose Hill, Kansas.

Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, stressed the importance of checking your car for your children or pets.

"This is a very serious situation and with hotter temperatures coming our way, please make sure to check and double check your vehicle every time!" Merchant said. "A child is more susceptible to heat than an adult, just because we don't feel the effects of heat does not mean our children are not suffering."

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, outside temperatures in the mid-60's can cause an internal car temperature of 110 degrees and the inside temperature of your car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes.

Sheriff Merchant warned of the following signs of heatstroke:

Confusion

Grouchy or irritable

Nauseous

Red, hot and moist or dry skin

No sweating

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

He also asked that the public remain aware and vigilant to help prevent these tragedies from happening.

"Please be aware when you are in parking lots, garages or anywhere else vehicles may be parked for any small children or pets that may have been left unattended," Merchant said.

Please notify law enforcement right away if you do see a child or pet in distress.

Submit a correction or submit a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.