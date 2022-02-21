TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in south Topeka on Monday.

The driver involved in the hit-and-run on the 5500 block of SW Burlingame Rd. was in a 2012-2018 Ford Focus according to police. The driver struck a bicyclist before fleeing the scene southbound. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m. The Sheriff’s office is encouraged alternate routes including using S.W. Gage Boulevard and S.W. Wanamaker Road while they were investigating the area.

At 2:04 the sheriff’s office tweeted the southbound lanes were shut down.

Police say that the Ford is missing the passenger side mirror and that anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, Corporal Forester at 785-260-4424 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or www.p3tips.com immediately.