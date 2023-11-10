JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on Friday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig told KSNT 27 News the crash was first reported around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 near the intersection of K-4 Highway and 102nd Street. Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles involved in the crash, with a truck rolled onto its top.

Herrig said a minivan was traveling north on K-4 when it attempted to turn west onto 102nd Street. A truck traveling south on K-4 then hit the minivan before eventually landing on its own roof.

The 34-year-old woman driving the minivan, along with three children, were uninjured. The 32-year-old man driving the truck received very minor injuries in the crash.

