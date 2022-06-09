SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a child that died in a rollover crash Wednesday near Rossville.

Bella W. Conway, an 11-year-old, was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle the child was in left the road, struck a culvert, and flipped.

The crash, in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Road, blocked the road for several hours as law enforcement conducted an investigation of the accident.

The 40-year-old driver refused medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

