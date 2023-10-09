OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The victim of a deadly crash in Osage County over the weekend was identified by local law enforcement on Monday.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said in a press release the victim was identified as Raul A. Reza-Lujan, 36, of Hutchinson. He was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a rollover crash in the 32400 block of south Shawnee Heights Road, near Melvern. Deputies arriving on scene found a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup had been traveling south on Shawnee Heights Road when the driver lost control and left the road on the west side, rolling the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Reza-Lujan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

