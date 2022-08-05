LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Human remains that were recovered near Lawrence in January earlier this year have been identified.

Guy Wayne Collins, 47, a missing adult since July 9, 2021, has been confirmed to be deceased by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A lab report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed that DNA analysis of the remains recovered on Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of North 1250 Road belonged to Collins.

Collins was released from custody in the Douglas County jail on July 6, 2021 after he posted bond. His family contacted the sheriff’s office on July 8, 2021 when they learned of his release but had no contact with him. The sheriff’s office then asked for help from the public in finding Collins.

Several months later, on Jan. 31, two people walking along North 1250 Road noticed remains near a creek and contacted the sheriff’s office, Deputies and detectives confirmed the remains were human and searched the area and found additional bones near the water. No foul play is suspected in the death of Collins.