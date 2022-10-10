OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Osage County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his quick actions which helped save a person’s life.

Deputy Richard Hamm was presented with a Life Saving Award by Sheriff Chris Wells on Monday for his actions on Aug. 20, 2022. The sheriff’s office received a report of a person who was experiencing chest pains at Pomona State Park who then became unresponsive and stopped breathing while on the phone with law enforcement. Deputies with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage County EMS, Lyndon First Responders and the Kansas Department of Wildlife were sent to the park to assist.

Hamm carries his own personal automated external defibrillator (AED) in his patrol car and quickly arrived on-scene where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was being performed. These efforts alone had failed to revive the patient, so Hamm applied the AED pads and was able to successfully shock the patient who became responsive.