SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving multiple vehicles at an intersection in western Shawnee County.

The sheriff’s office reported the crash on social media at 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. The crash reportedly happened at 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of SW 29th Street and SW Auburn Road. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes on SW 21st Street, SW 33rd Street or SW Indian Hills Road.

