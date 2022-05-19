TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people are in custody following the execution of a search warrant by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The SCSO announced that the three individuals are facing charges related to narcotics and forgery after a vehicle stop in Topeka on Tuesday night and a search warrant the following day.

On May 17, shortly before 9 p.m., a K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. The driver, Jason R. Bell, 47, of Topeka, had a warrant for his arrest from the City of Topeka. Illegal narcotics were found along with numerous counterfeit and fraudulent items.

Many of the fraudulent items included: fake ID cards, bank cards, reams of fake checks, notebooks full of personal information (names, dates of birth, banking information, etc.), instructions on how to research people’s information on the “invisible & dark web”, lists of high limit credit cards, numerous birth certificates, W2 forms, 10-99 forms and vehicle titles.

Bell was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and given the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

18 counts of identity theft

10 counts of forgery

27 counts of possession of stolen property

Three counts of counterfeiting

One count of counterfeiting U.S. currency

(Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, May 18, the SCSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a subsequent search warrant in the 900 block of NE Monroe. The investigation revealed illegal narcotics and firearms.

As a result, Charles Y. Puff, 44, and Melissa R. Loescher, 23, both of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Puff was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture and criminal use of weapons. Loescher was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.