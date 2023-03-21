Richard S. Gilliand is wanted by SCSO for several charges including indecent liberties with a child.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for charges of indecent liberties with a child, rape and other charges.

The SCSO is seeking information on the whereabouts of Richard S. Gilliand who is accused of rape of a victim under the age of 18, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child over the age of 14, aggravated criminal sodomy with a victim under 18 and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.

The SCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers on the P3 Tips mobile app or by calling (785) 234-0007.