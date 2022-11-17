TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants to cut the time in half to issue tickets and has asked the county commission for $159,068.00 to purchase an Enforcement Mobile.

The system allows deputies to scan a driver’s license and print tickets instead of handwriting them.

The sheriff’s office believes the new software will save deputies time issuing and digitizing tickets.

“It’ll make it so that that traffic stop doesn’t last as long. So, you won’t have people sitting there on the side of the road with traffic going past them for a long amount of time,” SNCO Sheriff Business Tech. Coordinator, Juston Drake said. “Then, we can make it so the citizen can safely be able to quickly get back on the road as well as our officers.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office estimated it would take four months to install, and train deputies before the system would be up and running.

The electronic ticketing tool will be purchased through Tyler Technologies.