Stolen license plate leads to chase in Topeka & driver at large, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Deputies are looking for a driver at large Tuesday after he led them on a chase in Topeka over the weekend, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado, ran away from his car after the chase while authorities took two passengers into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. It asks anyone who has information on his location to call the sheriff’s office at 785-251-2200, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

A deputy tried to stop Boyles’ 2005 spray-painted black Dodge Ram pickup truck around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard after spotting a stolen license plate on his car. Boyles refused to stop and the deputy gave chase.

The Topeka Police Department got involved and used stop sticks on Boyles’ car at Southwest 15th and Gage, the sheriff’s office said. He kept going, drove out of the lane of traffic and hit a deputy’s car before going north on Gage. Two passengers got out of the car around the 2000 block of Southwest Atwood Avenue, where deputies found and arrested them.

Sarah L. Followell (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Sarah L. Followell, 32, of Topeka was booked on charges of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of heroin

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

An ambulance took David W. Bentley, 42, of Topeka, to a local hospital for minor injuries. He faces a charge of interference with law enforcement.