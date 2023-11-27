POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is warning local iPhone users to check their devices following a new update which could lead to privacy issues.

The sheriff’s office in Pottawatomie County took to social media to issue the warning over the iPhone’s new Update 17. This update comes with a feature called ‘NameDrop’ which allows iPhone users to share their contacts when they are near another iPhone.

The post said this feature is automatic with the new update and becomes the default setting. This means that unless you turn it off, your iPhone will start sharing your contacts with other nearby iPhones. However, your iPhone will ask for your permission before you can share contacts.

“This can create some privacy issues, especially with children,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The feature does ask permission before sharing contacts but users unfamiliar with the feature may share information without realizing what it is doing.”

To disable this feature, the sheriff’s office recommends taking the following actions:

Go to your iPhone’s settings

Select ‘General’

Tap ‘AirDrop’

Toggle off ‘Bringing Devices Together’

Tech company Apple posted to its website a list of changes coming to iPhone users with their latest update. Update 17 includes updates to FaceTime and messages along with enhancements to the keyboard to make texting easier. You can learn more about what else is included in this update by clicking here.

