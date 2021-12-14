Sheriff’s Office: Avoid SW 53rd Street and SW Fairlawn Avenue

KSNT News
by: Michael Dakota
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to use alternative routes following an accident at S.W. 53rd Street and S.W. Fairlawn Avenue.
KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.
8:46am: Accident SW 53rd Street and SW Fairlawn Avenue. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Ke7xRP3fh5— Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) December 14, 2021
8:46am: Accident SW 53rd Street and SW Fairlawn Avenue. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Ke7xRP3fh5