Sheriff’s Office: Avoid SW 53rd Street and SW Fairlawn Avenue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to use alternative routes following an accident at S.W. 53rd Street and S.W. Fairlawn Avenue.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm