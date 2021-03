WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office announced around 6:30 p.m. Monday that it is evacuating Lake Wabaunsee.

The leading edge of a fire is at Old K-4 Road, it posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said people in the area need to make preparations now. And when you hear the tornado sirens, police sirens and PA system, it will be time to evacuate.

This is a developing story.