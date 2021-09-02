Topeka Sheriff’s officers looking for pair involved in ATM theft

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find two men authorities believe are involved in the theft of an ATM at Landmark National Bank in Auburn.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received an alarm at the Landmark National Bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas.

Surveillance video shows two individuals taking the ATM.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the individuals pictured below is asked

to contact Detective Julian (785-251-2551 | jesse.julian@snco.us) or anonymously through

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers (785-234-0007 | https://www.p3tips.com/128).