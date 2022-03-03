TOPEKA (KSNT) – On March 3, the Shawnee County Commissioners approved a project budget for the Sherwood Wastewater Treatment System at a total cost of $4,510,000.

The treatment system needs to repair or replace six pump stations. The pump station rehabilitation or replacements will be the third project to be paid for with a $7 million loan from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Shawnee County Public Works Curt Niehaus told the commissioners that the new pump stations would be equipped with newer safety communication software hopefully preventing sewer leakage that some pumps have experienced in the past.

Niehaus pointed out that the failure of one pump was due to lack of electricity, and not the pump itself, however, some of the pumps were original.

The cost of the loan will be paid for by Sherwood residents.

Commissioners also approved a TIPS proposal from Midwest Coating, Inc., for the installation of a roofing membrane system on the main Sherwood Treatment Plant building.