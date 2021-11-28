Shoe drive for local high school’s JROTC Program needs your help

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One parent is holding a shoe drive for Topek West High School, and she’s offering a unique prize for one lucky donor.

Gently worn, used, and new shoes are being collected. The donations will be sent overseas to developing countries. Funds raised from the shoe collecting will go toward the Junior ROTC program.

The goal is to collect 2,500 pairs in total. After hitting the halfway point Sunday and with two more days to go, the fundraiser has a unique incentive for you to stop by.

“Every pair of shoes gives you an entry for a Christmas tree today. I will still be out here in the afternoon for the next two days from 2 – 3:30. We appreciate anything and everything you guys can do to help,” Booster Club Treasurer Susan Husman said.

If you’re wanting to donate but can’t visit the high school, there’s still a way you can help. Husman is willing to pick up pairs if you’re unable to stop by. You can email her at twjrotcbc@yahoo.com.