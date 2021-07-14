Shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop leaves one person with non-life threatening gunshot wound

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 54-year-old man is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after being arrested Tuesday for aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Gene Moore, 54, was arrested after Topeka police officers responded to a call just before 3:30 a.m. at the Kwik Shop at 746 NE Wabash for a shooting.

Moore was a customer at the convenience store and was found outside the store.

Officers found the victim who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and that person was taken to a local hospital.

The Topeka police later found Moore and took him into custody.