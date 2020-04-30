Shooting, body found in east Topeka related, says Topeka police

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said Thursday the incident that resulted in the shooting death of Zennie L. Vasser Jr., 36, is being investigated as a possible self-defense homicide.

Police said that investigation and the homicide that happened Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Southeast 14th Street are connected. Preliminary investigation shows Vasser Jr. shot Mark A. Edwards, 37.

A witness to that shooting is believed to have shot Vasser Jr. in self-defense. Vasser Jr. was found dead in the 1300 block of Southeast Locust Street.

Topeka police said this is beleived to be an isolated incident and are not looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting to call the Topeka Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400, or leave an anonymous tip with Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.