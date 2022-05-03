TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Topeka, his family searches for answers amidst their mourning.

On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found Clayton with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Dustin’s older brother, Kevin, reacted to the killing by setting up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and raise money to put together a reward leading to the conviction of those involved with Dustin’s death.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Kevin about the death of his brother and how he is keeping his memory alive.

“He never carried a gun, never carried a knife,” said Kevin. “He was a really kindhearted and loving person.”

Kevin said he happened to ride his bike through the area right after the shooting happened on April 22. He was passing by a gas station to get some food when he saw multiple police cars. He said he saw police speaking with a witness about a deadly shooting that had just occurred at the station. He saw several other police cars begin to pull in to the area.

A feeling of dread built up in him as he left that he couldn’t explain. A police officer stopped him as he left the scene via an alleyway and asked him if he knew anything about what had happened. Kevin said he told the officer he was worried his brother was the shooting victim.

“An hour later the detectives called me,” Kevin said. “They said my brother had been shot and killed. I had to break the news to my mom. It’s been a hard road since then.”

Kevin said his family had Dustin cremated following a Celebration of Life on April 30 at the Community Church. Kevin said he was surprised at how many people showed up for the service and at how many lives his brother had touched.

KSNT 27 News has reached out to the TPD regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of Dustin. According to Kevin, he believes police may have a suspect in mind and they want to keep details under wraps for now. If the investigation continues, Kevin said he will put some of the donated money from GoFundMe towards a reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever killed Dustin.

Kevin said he and his mother, Mary Greiner, will continue to help others who are struggling with issues such as addiction, depression and anxiety in honor of Dustin.

To find the GoFundMe for Dustin, go here. To read Dustin’s obituary, go here.