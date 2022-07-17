TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting in downtown Topeka.

When officers arrived to the 900 block of SW 8th Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, one person was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the scene. No other information is currently available.

Anyone with information is being asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.