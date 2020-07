TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting near the 400 block of SE Locust St. shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The watch commander tells KSNT News that one person showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and that they believe the person is linked to this incident.

Officers are on scene as of 4:45 a.m. continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka Police at (785) 368-9400.