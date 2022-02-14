SCRANTON (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody in Osage County after an investigation following a shooting led back to him.

According to a press release from Osage County, on Sunday, Feb. 13, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call that someone had heard shots being fired in Scranton. A short time later, a man showed up at a Topeka hospital with a gunshot wound.

During an investigation, Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka was identified as a suspect and arrested. Meade is being held at the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 785-828-3121 or to remain anonymous contact Osage County Crime Stoppers at (877) OSCRIME.