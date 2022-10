One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night.

The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been released. This article will be updated once more information is available.