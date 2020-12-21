Shooting in Topeka sends one to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police confirmed a Monday morning shooting hospitalized one person.

Police said they went to a reported shooting at 8:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Ridgeview Road, in the Ridgeview Mobile Home Park.

Upon arrival, they found one person suffering from wounds from the shooting. An ambulance transported the person to a local hospital. Topeka police said the person has non-life threatening injuries.

The scene remained active Monday morning. This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to email TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.