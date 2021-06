JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – One person has died in a shooting in Junction City, police said Friday.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of West 6th Street, near Elite Cuts Barber Shop. A spokesperson for the Junction City Police Department confirmed one person died.

Detectives are staying at the scene to investigate, and there is no threat to people in the area. Police said there is no other information available at this time.