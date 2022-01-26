Shooting leaves 2 dead in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Two men found with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in Junction City have both died, according to the area police department.

Junction City police went around 12:34 p.m. to the 600 block of West Vine Street after getting reports a 26-year-old man there had been shot. The department said it also found a second 42-year-old man there who also had a gunshot wound. Emergency crews pronounced both of them dead at the scene.

Police did not release the names of the two men killed, but did say the 26-year-old was a resident of Junction City, and the 42-year-old was from Pottawatomie County. The two knew each other and there is no other threat to the public, according to the Junction City Police Department. It asked anyone with additional information to call 785-762-5912 or Geary County Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.