TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early morning shooting on Thursday left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Topeka Police Department, at approximately 2:02 a.m. police were called to the 2100 block of SE 11th Terrace for a shooting.

Police were still on the scene investigating Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m.

(KSNT Photo/Caleb Jeanneret)

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.