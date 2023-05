LAWRENCE, Kan. — A man is recovering from a gunshot injury a day after someone shot him outside of a Lawrence motel.

Lawrence Police responded to the shooting near the Motel 6 in north Lawrence around 10:30 p.m.

Officers said the injured man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound in his shoulder.

The investigation into the shooting is underway. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.