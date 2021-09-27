Shooting north of Manhattan leaves one person hospitalized, police say

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A shooting in Riley County has left one person in the hospital and a suspect in custody, according to area police.

The Riley County Police Department sent officers Monday to Roblyer Road off Tuttle Creek Boulevard, 25 miles north of Manhattan, on reports of a shooting. RCPD confirmed it took one victim, a 66-year-old man, to an area hospital to treat at least one gunshot wound. It also took one suspect, a 69-year-old man, into custody without issue.

The suspect and victim knew each other, according to police. They haven’t released the suspect’s name at this time.

This is a developing story.