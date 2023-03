MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police are at the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department reports via social media that a shooting involving one victim has occurred on Monday. People are advised to stay clear of the area as an investigation takes place.

Police also said the shooting did not occur at the high school.

Aaron Wintermote, an RCPD spokesman, said there is no current danger to the public at this time.