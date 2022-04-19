TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are responding Tuesday evening to a report of a shooting.

Multiple calls reporting shots fired came in around 5:15 p.m., according to a Topeka Police Department watch commander. A photo sent to KSNT 27 News showed as many as eight marked Topeka police cars arriving and parking in the area of Southeast 19th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

The TPD watch commander could not provide details regarding a suspect or the extent of any victims’ injuries. He later confirmed around 6 p.m. that there was a fight between people that knew each other that resulted in shots fired, and there is no danger to the public at this time. Officers at the scene also have not located any shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details as they become available.