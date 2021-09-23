Shooting suspect arrested for Sept 20 incident

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 34-year-old Topeka man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 20 shooting.

Christopher R. Johnson-Wettengel, 34 of Topeka was arrested on Wed., Sept. 22, and was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. On Sept. 20, the victim, a 52-year-old man drove himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of SW Fillmore around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning, Sept. 20.

Johnson-Wettengel was charged with aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a weapon.