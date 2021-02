TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for two people connected to a Wednesday night shooting at the Amoco gas station on Gage Boulevard.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 9:40 p.m., according to Topeka Police. They found a man on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Stormont Vail hospital for his injuries.

As of 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police remain on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.