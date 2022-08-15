EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two separate shootings in Emporia appear to be unrelated, according to the Emporia Police Department.

On Aug. 6, police responded to the intersection of 1st Street and Market after a residence at 202 E. 1st St. was hit by gunfire. A victim said he heard shots being fired between midnight and 2 a.m.

A later call on Aug. 6, came in at 6:30 p.m., although the victim said the shooting had happened one or two weeks prior. The resident said a bullet came through the ceiling hitting a TV in the apartment at 902 Sylvan St.

In a statement to the media, the EPD said they do not believe the cases are related. Both cases are being investigated.

If anyone has any information on this crime please contact the EPD at 620-343-4225. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or on your mobile device at P3Tips.