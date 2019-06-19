Shoppers to see sales tax increase at Villa West Shopping Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The development of a west Topeka shopping center will cost people who shop there.

Villa West Shopping Center is set to undergo a name change and some renovations.

Tuesday night, the city council voted to make it a community improvement district or CID. The shopping center will be renamed to Sherwood Crossing.

That means for customers who shop at the businesses there, they'll be paying an additional one percent in sales tax.

That additional money will be used to fund the development of the shopping center.

"We are incentivizing something that's going to be really great for the community, that the project itself will be successful and produce revenue for us," said Councilwoman Karen Hiller. "Most importantly, it will make a difference in that district that it sits in."

The renovations will include an expansion of the shopping center to make room for more businesses.

With a CID, the developer, not the taxpayers are on the hook if the extra tax doesn't generate enough money to pay for the renovations.



Other CIDs include the Cyrus Hotel and the Wheatfield Village at 29th and Fairlawn.