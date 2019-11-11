Shopping to give back: Topeka family helps the community through thrift store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — What started as a simple clothing giveaway has turned into much more for one Topeka family.

In their thrift store called God’s Storehouse, you’ll find more than just bargains.

“When you come in and shop here, you’re helping us to help people at no cost, those who are in need,” said Co-Director Pennie Kloos.

But, they don’t want it to feel like any old thrift store. At God’s Storehouse, it’s all about making people feel welcome.

Whether it’s through their customer service or the home-style treats at their in-store coffee shop.

“We feel like if you have to shop second hand, you shouldn’t have to feel second class,” said Kloos.

It’s a vision Pennie and her husband Rick, who is also the Co-Director of God’s Storehouse had 10 years ago. Together with the help of friends and family, they were able to turn it into a reality.

“Just reaching out to the community trying to meet needs and so our family got together along with church family and ministry family, we came up with God’s Storehouse,” said Rick.

They take in items donated from people in the community and sell them at a discounted cost.

“Our slogan is generosity at it’s best,” Rick said. “What the donors do and what we do together as a team makes the impact.”

The money they make from the store allows them to provide clothes and household items to families in need for free.

It’s a project that was taken on by their entire family — one they all embraced wholeheartedly.

“I started out as a volunteer,” said Pennie and Rick’s son Nate. “I left my other job when I was 18 because my dad really needed my help and so I just came full time.”

It wasn’t just his dad that he would end up helping, but rather an entire community.

“Just the knowledge I’ve learned, the people I’ve met, just seeing people’s lives change, it’s been the best experience,” said Nate.

With every purchase made at God’s Storehouse comes the ability to make sure people in need don’t have to go without.

To find out what items you can donate or other ways you can help, click HERE.