WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka drive-by shooting that hit a toddler.
Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, was arrested on warrants from Shawnee County related to the shooting, warrants from the City of Wichita, and for possessing a firearm as a felon. The Wichita Police Department said its officers got tipped off that Robinson was in town, and had active warrants stemming from a drive-by shooting in Topeka. During that shooting, Robinson allegedly fired at a home over 80 times and hurt a 2-year-old girl.
WPD said its officers went to find Robinson at a home in the 300 block of North Estelle Street, and saw he was armed with a handgun. After talking with him, they arrested him without incident. While investigating, WPD said its officers located multiple handguns, parts and loaded extended magazines.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has since charged Robinson with attempted murder, according to WPD. Records showed Robinson remained in the Sedgwick County Jail as of 2 p.m. Collectively, he is being held on $521,200 in bond.
Shawnee County District Court records show Robinson previously had cases in 2018 and 2021 where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. He pleaded guilty to the charges in two different cases in 2018, and a judge dismissed another possession charge in 2021.