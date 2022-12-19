MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Theft victims reported multiple weapons were stolen in Manhattan in two separate incidents.

The Riley County Police Department said the first victim reported a burglary on Dec. 17 in the 500 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man told police his car was broken into around 11:30 a.m. Thieves took a Winchester SX4 shotgun worth about $1,180.

The second victim reported a theft in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Avenue on the evening of Dec. 17. Police say three unknown people took two crossbows from Academy Sports. The estimated loss is $640.

Anyone with information related to these cases can contact the RCPD 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.