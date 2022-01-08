‘Shots fired’: customers run out Topeka bar, security holds man at gunpoint

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A 29-year-old Topeka man was arrested early Saturday morning following an altercation at 45th Street Bar in south Topeka.

William Kevon Elmore was a part of a fight that resulted in a shooting. Elmore was charged with the following:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Discharge of Firearm within City Limits

Aggravated Battery

Topeka Police were flagged down near the bar and requested backup after customers were running out yelling “shots fired.” Officers watched bar security hold Elmore at gunpoint and later arrested him without a problem. TPD found someone who was hurt following the fight, but they didn’t want to file a report and were “uncooperative.”

Officers were called to a local hospital this morning where a victim was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. An investigation showed that the victim was at 45th Street Bar when the fight took place and then ran out to go to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400.