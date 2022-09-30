A large police presence in South Topeka following the report of a shooting. (KSNT Photo/Alyssa Storm)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka.

A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene.

Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 a.m. on 37th street. This is just minutes away from a shooting Thursday that led to a police chase and officer-involved shooting, leaving 1 person dead, 2 in the hospital and a Topeka police officer shot.

When officers arrived to the Meadowlark apartments, they found one dead individual and another with non-life threatening injuries. The injured person was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. The deceased will not be identified until next of kin notifications, according to police.

This deadly shooting is believed to not be related to Thursday’s murder on Kerry Avenue, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police are also investigating another death after a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. Officers were called to the 200 block of SE Quincy Ave. Friday morning around 8 a.m.