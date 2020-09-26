Shots fired outside east Topeka apartment complex, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are responding to suspected shots fired Friday night near an east Topeka apartment complex.

7:44 p.m.

Law enforcement arrived on scene to find a crashed car with a bullet shot through the window. They are still looking for a victim and potential suspects in the case.

7:14 p.m.

Officers are on scene at SE 4th Street and Lafayette Street investigating near the Timberlee Apartment complex, according to watch commander. KSNT news has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.



Police are currently searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.